AIIMS NORCET 2021 Admit Card Out, Check Download Link

AIIMS NORCET 2021 Admit Card: The admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 is expected to be released shortly by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card will be accessible at this link or this link once it is announced.

Candidates who applied for AIIMS NORCET 2021 should follow the processes outlined below to obtain their admit cards.

Here's How to Get Your AIIMS NORCET 2021, Admit Card:

Visit the link for further information.

After entering your Candidate ID, password, and Captcha, log in to your account.

The AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card will appear on your screen after it is issued.

For future reference, download and print the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card.

It should be noted that the AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021 applications were open from October 16 to October 30. For NORCET 2021, a total of 18 AIIMS have been added this year.

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the NORCET written exam, which will be held on November 20, 2021.