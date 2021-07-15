AICTE to Resume Engineering Classes From This Day: Check Details

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced that the classes for the first-year students in engineering colleges will start from October 25. The AICTE has revised the calendar for this academic year.

The colleges are advised to complete the first counselling and seat allocation by September 30. The second phase of counselling is expected to be completed by October 10. It also said that the classes for students studying Btech second, third and final year will start from October 1.

The AICTE further said the process of admitting post-graduate diploma in management and postgraduate certificate in management colleges along with technical institutes will end by July 15. Also, classes in PGDM and PGCM colleges will start by August 2.