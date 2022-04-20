New Delhi: The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) signed a pact with the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) to introduce plumbing as a course credit in engineering and architecture institutions across India.

The MoU was signed between AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe and Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA's national president.

Four-credit course: As per details students studying engineering, architecture, or interior designing, or graduates with a "major" degree in civil, environmental, and mechanical engineering, architecture, or interior designing, will be able to take a four-credit course in "Plumbing" (Water and Sanitation).

Course Details: A 50-hour plumbing course that would be 80 percent theory and 20 percent practice

Training: Through AICTE's faculty development programmes, IPA will train institutional faculty to administer the plumbing course.

Why Plumbing: There is a strong felt requirement of the plumbing curriculum in engineering and architecture curriculum as plumbing leads to the health of a building.

-Tremendous opportunity for the whole plumbing sector stakeholders since plumbing will become more organised and structured following this.

-One of IPA's goals is to educate and instruct engineers, architects, and students in these fields on the characteristics of excellent and proper plumbing techniques. (AICTE)

