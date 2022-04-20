AICTE: Plumbing Course To Be Introduced In Engineering, Architecture Degrees, Check Details
New Delhi: The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) signed a pact with the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) to introduce plumbing as a course credit in engineering and architecture institutions across India.
The MoU was signed between AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe and Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA's national president.
Four-credit course: As per details students studying engineering, architecture, or interior designing, or graduates with a "major" degree in civil, environmental, and mechanical engineering, architecture, or interior designing, will be able to take a four-credit course in "Plumbing" (Water and Sanitation).
Course Details: A 50-hour plumbing course that would be 80 percent theory and 20 percent practice
Training: Through AICTE's faculty development programmes, IPA will train institutional faculty to administer the plumbing course.
Why Plumbing: There is a strong felt requirement of the plumbing curriculum in engineering and architecture curriculum as plumbing leads to the health of a building.
-Tremendous opportunity for the whole plumbing sector stakeholders since plumbing will become more organised and structured following this.
-One of IPA's goals is to educate and instruct engineers, architects, and students in these fields on the characteristics of excellent and proper plumbing techniques. (AICTE)
Plumbing Education to be Introduced in #Engineering & #Architecture Institutions Pan India. @AICTE_INDIA #IndianPlumbingAssociation #AICTE #Plumbing #Education #EngineeringEducation #ArchitectureInstitution pic.twitter.com/ubSJfCn71B
— Indian Plumbing Association (@OfficialIPA) April 19, 2022
