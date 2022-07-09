AICTE Approves Osmania University’s New UG Courses

The newly introduced Undergraduate (UG) programmes in Mining Engineering, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning were approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The aforementioned courses were introduced by Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE)

The two UG courses were launched in the last academic under self-finance courses got recognition now. A total of 60 students can join each course.

“This recognition is important and mandatory for us, as these recognised courses are in demand,” OUCE principal Dr Sriram Venkatesh said.

“The approval and recognition of the new ME programme in Mining will ensure the AICTE scholarship to the tune of Rs 13,000 for GATE-qualified students,” he also added.

Meanwhile, the OUCE, an autonomous institution is all set to introduce a revised curriculum for undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year. In accordance with industry requirements and to enhance the employability quotient of students, the college has upgraded 40 percent of the syllabus. At least 40 percent of the course curriculum in both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be dealt with by experts from the industry and R&D organisations besides the college alumni.

“The revised syllabus will be applicable to students, who enroll in the 2022-23 academic year while existing students will have the same syllabus. Inputs from industry and alumni have been incorporated into the revised syllabus in all UG and PG courses which the respective Boards of Studies are approving,” Venkatesh said.

