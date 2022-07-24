Agniveer Navy SSR 2022 Application Date Extended

The last date for the application of Agniveer Navy Senior Secondary Recruits has been extended by the Indian Army. Interested candidates can apply for it till 24th July.

Steps To Apply for Agniveer Navy SSR 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login using your credentials created by the Agniveer online Registration

Step 3: Fill in the application form for Agniveer SSR

Step 4: Upload all the scanned documents, pay the fee if any and submit your form

Step 5: The candidates can download their application form and take a printout of it for future references

The written exam for Agniveer Navy SSR will be conducted in Mid October for which the dates will be released on its official website.

