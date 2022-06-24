Agnipath Scheme: How To Apply For Indian Air Force

The recruitment of the Indian Air Force through Agneepath Yojana 2022 starts today - June 24, 2022. The Indian Air force released a notice of important dates for those who are interested to apply for Indian Air Force under the Agneepath Scheme. Candidates can apply on the website - careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The Agneepath Yojana 2022 registrations will end July 5, 2022.

Dates for Indian Air Force Recruitment:

Starting date for submission of online registration: June 24, 2022

Last date for submission of online registration: July 5, 2022

Exam Date: July 24, 2022, onwards

Eligibility criteria for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:

The age group must be between 17.5 years to 21 years. The selection of candidates is based on online test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - Adaptability Test-I - Adaptability Test-II and Medical Examination.

Here are the websites for reference - agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/

The Indian Air Force Agnipath Application Form 2022 is available here - indianairforce.nic.in/

The exam fee is Rs.250 and it can be paid by using either Debit Cards or Credit Cards or Internet Banking through the payment gateway or paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.

