Agnipath Recruitment 2022: IAF Registration From June 24, Check Details

The Indian Air Force has released Agnipath recruitment scheme notification on Tuesday. The appilication process will begin from June 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the offficial website http://careerindianairforce.cdac.in . The last date for the application is July 5.

Taking to twitter, Indian Air Force wrote, "Join the Indian Air Force as an #Agniveer.Registration for #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme starts from 24 June 2022 and ends on 05 July 2022.

Online examination starts from 24 July 2022.For details, visit http://careerindianairforce.cdac.in

Examination Fee: Examination fee of Rs.250/- is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination

Eligibilty Criteria:

. Date of Birth Block

(a) Candidate born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

(b) In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years.

3. Educational Qualification

(a) Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

(b) Other Than Science Subjects Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

