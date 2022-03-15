AGMF Free Coaching for Job Aspirants in Warangal

Warangal: Here's some good news for government job seekers who can't afford private tutoring to get into government positions. Soon after the state government releases job notifications for recruitment into various ministries, the Aroori Gattumallu Memorial Foundation (AGMF) in Hanamkonda is preparing to offer a free three-month coaching camp.

Aroori Vishal, son of TRS MLA from Wardhannapet constituency Aroori Ramesh, told 'Telangana Today' that his father established the foundation in memory of his grandfather Gattumallu in 2016 to benefit poor people, unemployed youth, meritorious students, and others in the Wardhannapet constituency and other parts of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Term Results 2022: Where to Check and When

"We conducted coaching classes for the unemployed youth preparing for government jobs in July 2018 by spending more than Rs 30 lakh. We provided free coaching including career guidance, personality development, overcoming phobia of failure in cracking government jobs, subjects related to exams of the VRO, Panchayat Secretary, Sub-Inspector of police, constable, Group-II and other jobs with expert teachers for 100 days," Vishal added.

During the camp, the organisation provided complimentary lunch to all 2800 candidates. In addition, the charity provided free study materials. As a result, nearly 300 individuals were hired by the government as a result of this.

"As the state government is all set for the release of the notifications, we are also getting ready to conduct a free coaching camp once again. Meanwhile, 2,646 job aspirants have already registered for the spoken English classes online being taught through an app by Medha, one of the reputed spoken English institutes based in Hyderabad, Medha. But in view of the state government’s decision to release notifications for different departments, we are planning to conduct offline classes for the registered candidates and others for competitive exams as the Medha is also going to offer coaching for competitive exams," Vishal, who is an engineering graduate, added.

"Alone We Can Do So Little; Together We Can Do So Much is the slogan of the AGMF," said Vishal, adding that they are ready to bear the cost of the coaching, but are committed to the welfare of the poor. "We will strive to see that our youngsters will crack the jobs this year," Vishal said, adding that job seekers can sign up for free coaching at our offices in each Mandal centre in Wardhannapet constituency, as well as at our office in Hanamkonda.