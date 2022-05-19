ABVP Wants NEET PG 2022 Exam Dates Postponed

NEET PG 2022: On Wednesday, a team from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test, the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.

The Supreme Court has already denied a petition to postpone NEET PG 2022. The Supreme Court chose not to intervene in the case, leaving the administration to determine whether or not to extend the exam date.

In a meeting with Mansukh Mandaviya and health department officials on Wednesday, the ABVP presented six main arguments regarding the postponement of medical admittance.

A statement by the student group read, "After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected to give relief to the candidates."

The ABVP also brought up the difficulties experienced by NEET PG 2022 applicants, requesting that the application form link be reopened for students whose seats had been revoked.

Dr Virendra Solanki, National Convener of MeDe Vision, led the delegation and said, "We are constantly striving to fulfil the demands of the students. We are in touch with thousands of students across the country, whose views we have presented to the Health Ministry. It is expected that as soon as possible, a student-friendly solution will be found.

Nidhi Tripathi, the ABVP's National General Secretary, stated, "Our delegation mainly put forward six important points in front of the Hon’ble Union Minister and the officials acknowledged them to be major issues that need to be focused on. So, we are positive that these points will pave the way for the decision and the students will get relief."

The NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21, 2022.