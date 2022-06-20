7 Takeaways From IAF Rules On Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

By Devraj Reddy Bollareddy

On Sunday, the IAF released the details surrounding the eligibility, educational qualifications, insurance etc of the Agnipath scheme. The IAF released this information amidst nationwide protests condemning the scheme. Let’s go over some of the key takeaways from IAF’s rules on the Agnipath scheme.

The minimum age limit to qualify to be a part of the first batch of recruitments has been updated from 21 to 23.

The defence minister announced on Saturday that the defence ministry will reserve 10% of the total jobs available for people that get recruited for the Agnipath scheme.

The IAF recently announced that those below the age of 18 who seek to be enrolled in the Agnipath program must get their parent’s consent.

Along with a 10% quota in the defence ministry, it was also recently announced that the CAPF and Assam rifles will reserve a 10% quota for Agniveers.

On Saturday, The MHA announced that a three-year relaxation will be implemented beyond the maximum age limit. The maximum age limit for the CAPF, including all its divisions will be pushed to 26 years.

To be a part of the Agnipath scheme, you will need a minimum of 50% in your +1 and +2, and a recognised board must certify them.

Once a job is secured, Agniveers will not be allowed to leave the job until they serve at that post for at least 4 years.