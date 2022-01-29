5th edition of Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 Last Date to Register

The last date to participate in the 5th edition of Pariksha pe Charcha has been extended till 3rd February, 2022. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition. Registrations on innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022 are live from 28th December 2021 till 3rd February, 2022.