5 Top E-learning Platforms For Students and Learners

We must have all seen that from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 till today, practically the entire globe has gone digital, and everything has gone online, including colleges and even schools. India's EdTech business is already the world's second largest, and it's only getting aggressive. Due to ever-increasing competitiveness in this space, the fast-paced educational sector is gaining prominent attention.

The platforms listed below provide school management services using cutting-edge e-learning methodologies such as augmented reality, interactive content etc.

iScuela

iScuela is a holistic learning environment that focuses on positive societal behaviour change while eliminating learning gaps founded by Maninder Singh Bajwa and based out of Chandigarh. It's an interactive learning platform that allows students to interact with and learn from the content. It is designed to pique learners' interest while also ensuring a long attention span, resulting in better learning levels. Learners are given access to a self-learning portal via which they can access high-quality learning activities. Apart from students, the platform also provides teachers with tools to assist them teach more effectively. It offers material that emphasizes on STEM education and there is active development to enrich learning using AR. iScuela ecosystem is currently used in over 12,000 schools and by over 2.4 million children and 200,000+ students.

Byju’s

Byju's has become a household name for high-quality online education. It was initiated as a simple coaching class service and has grown to become one of the world's top successful EdTech companies. This start-up was founded by Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath, which had its headquarters in Bangalore, India. They've teamed up with Disney to make the learning experience more engaging, interactive and fun. Their major motive is to provide an alternative to traditional classroom education, one that is more entertaining, individualized, and simple to learn. Byju's also has a number of well-known subsidiaries, such as WhiteHatJr.

Vedantu Vedantu is a pioneer in the K-12 LIVE tutoring space. Vedantu is being used by over 35 million people per month for free through its app and website. With various first-time innovations, such as WAVE, its unique LIVE teaching platform, and the 2-teacher model, the platform has continued to be a pioneer in the space. Vedantu provides coaching services to pupils aged 3 to 18, as well as preparation for competitive exams including IIT-JEE, NEET, Commerce, CBSE, ICSE, and state exams like Maharashtra boards. Vedantu offers extracurricular classes including English Speaking, Reading, and Coding through its offering and growing vertical, SuperKids. Vedantu has bought a controlling share in Pedagogy, an AI-powered personalized learning platform that offers online courses and interactive digital books to students studying for competitive exams. Udemy

Udemy is more of a portal or repository where students can access over 100,000 courses on any topic imaginable, rather than a single platform. Lessons on programming and IT, business skills, teaching, productivity, and much more can be found alongside language, arts, music, and fitness classes. There are even sections for personal development and lifestyle, which involve life skills and other practices that aren't usually taught in the classroom. Instructors can create multimedia lectures using audio, video, and text elements, as well as readings, quizzes, and other activities, using the platform. Educomp Solutions