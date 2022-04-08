5 Interactive Youtube Platforms Providing English Language Assistance

Language is the basic yet crucial tool through which people communicate with each other. English is the most commonly used language, not only in the workspace, people communicate in English with their friends, family etc. To communicate effectively and confidentially, one must have good command over their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Most of the people want to communicate in English but some of them hesitate due to a lack of confidence, fluency, pronunciation issues or lack of resources. There are several platforms and institutes which help beginners to learn English. One can learn English conveniently by sitting at home through online platforms such as Youtube. There are a ton of YouTube channels that help beginners to learn English.

Below is the list of Platforms providing English Language Assistance to learners.

TsMadaan

With more than 11.4 million subscribers, Awal Madaan is a very popular coach for the English language on the TsMadaan Youtube channel. He is primarily famous for making English simple and easy to learn through his funny English speaking videos. Awal’s English lessons teach daily use English that is useful for everyone, including students, professionals, job-seekers, employees, housewives, and even senior citizens. His Youtube videos are helping many learners to learn and speak English in an easy way because his lessons have a unique way to learn English. The channel was started on 30 Aug, 2008 with an aim to help Hindi speaking viewers to achieve their goals in personal and professional areas.

Spoken English Guru

Founder of Spoken English Guru, Aditya Rana started his channel on 5 Oct,2014. Presently the English learning platform has 6.55 million subscribers. Apart from being a Youtuber Aditya Rana is a blogger, author and social activist. He also owns 25+ blogging sites. His Youtube videos help learners to learn English in a very detailed manner. The videos he posts are in lesson forms which helps students to understand the topic one by one. He focuses on basic English grammar topics such as conjunction, prepositions, verbs, vocabulary and spoken English as well. Learners on Spoken English Guru can learn English in either US or UK ascent according to the requirement.

Learn X

Started on 7 Nov 2015 with an approach of language acquisition. With this approach, they help learners to learn the English language quickly. Their English learning plans are very easy to understand and it covers topics such as vocabulary, conversion practice, grammar, and pronunciation. With 4.49 million subscribers, Learn X is helping viewers to learn English through funny vines in Hindi Which helps viewers find it easy to understand his lessons.

DSL English Institute

The online learning platform was created by Ms Dharmendra Kumar on 28 May, 2014. The DSL English Institute provides both online and offline classes which focus on English grammar, writing skills, spoken skills, and English test series. The institute helps learners to learn English from basic to advanced including UPSC, SSC CGL, CPO, NDA and other competitive exams. The course is designed in such a way that students can confidently learn and speak in English without any hesitation. The teachers of this channel are always present to solve students’ queries and give their best while teaching. The English learning institute arranges doubt sessions, regular quizzes, and motivation sessions for the students.

English Academy

English Academy is a good English learning platform. With 1.06 million subscribers, this channel is helping students to learn lessons including basic grammar. English academy also covers CBSE syllabus including stories, dramas, poetries, and proses from classes 1 to 10. The channel was created on 25 October 2013 and won the hearts of many students who want to learn the basic as well as advanced levels of spoken English. Through this channel, one can learn the basic as well as advanced levels in spoken English.