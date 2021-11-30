5 Best Finance courses to Upskill and Level Up

In this digital age, students and professionals need quick admittance to progressive professions. While there is no shortcut to success, upskilling courses can help boost a career through imparting a relevance-based curriculum. Financing is one of the most pursued fields of training and has witnessed exponential growth over the past two decades. As per a recent survey, 65% of finance departments across organisations and industries indicate a demand for expedited financial information delivery. For the same reason, a finance professional today needs to be equipped with the right training to move up the ladder in a highly competitive and tech-savvy marketplace.

Below is a list of the top 5 finance courses every professional should opt for to upskill their financial knowledge:

1. Strategic Finance by WileyNXT: This executive learning programme aims to build strategic financial leadership skills for the future. Focused on emerging CFOs and FPNA leaders, the program’s objective is to produce digital-first, strategic advisors capable of driving growth in a fast-evolving business landscape. The programme is a nine-month intensive learning programme that has been designed for mid-to senior-level finance leaders/executives who either aspire to become CFOs in their organisations or are new CFOs who have recently entered the role. This online course focuses on building relevant expertise, skills, and mindsets in finance professionals to enable them to make key business decisions.

2. Online Corporate Finance Courses & Certifications by Udemy: This course helps acquire an understanding of corporate governance, capital budgeting, cost of capital, measures of leverage, and working capital management through this course. There has to be no prior experience to apply for this course. The course provides 10 articles, 11 downloadable resources, and assignments. It also allows full-time access on mobile and TV, with 5.5 hours of on-demand video for better understanding. It prepares people for corporate finance careers by inculcating a strong understanding of finance fundamentals.

3. Corporate Finance by Coursera: This course helps you understand the basics of finance and how they apply in the real world, both in personal and corporate situations. It not only provides theoretical knowledge but also covers, in great detail, how those concepts are applied in a range of real-world situations involving personal finance, corporate decision-making, and financial intermediation. The course is structured as four weekly modules that require around 2 hours of effort per week.

4. edX's Introduction to Fintech: This course offers knowledge around innovations in technology and regulation driving the transformation of finance. This 6-week course is intended to introduce students to the fundamentals of FinTech through a series of video lectures, case studies, and assessments. By enrolling in this course, one can explore major areas of fintech, including digital finance, fintech regulation, regtech, data and Security, etc. These areas will set the stage for understanding the FinTech landscape and ecosystem.

5. Professional Certification in FinTech by Imarticus Learning: SP Jain School of Global Management and Imarticus Learning have collaborated to create Asia’s premier FinTech certification course. This course empowers FinTech knowledge through hands-on training from industry experts, real-world case studies, projects involving technologies like blockchain and cloud computing, as well as valuable interactions with FinTech industry leaders and entrepreneurs. This Professional Certification in FinTech is a 100% online course that provides you with in-depth exposure to key elements of the FinTech domain. It is a 3–4 month course with 100–140 hours of learning.