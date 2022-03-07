40pc of Indian Workforce Looking for Job Change, Finds Survey

Hyderabad: The employment market in the country is changing, and according to a new poll, almost 40% of workers want to change occupations this year. According to a new study by Qualtrics, over 40% of employees in the nation are considering changing employment this year, a rate that is greater than that of other South Asian countries and the worldwide average.

When it comes to hybrid work being prioritised, over 60% of employees say they would search for a new job if they were compelled to return to the office full-time, which is nearly double the global average of 35%. Despite having some of the highest levels of engagement (85%) and wellbeing (89%) at work in the world, according to the survey, only 62 per cent of respondents in India expect to stay with their current company for the next 12 months.

Three days remote with two days in the office is the most popular hybrid arrangement for employees, followed by four days remote with one in the office.

According to Qualtrics' findings from the Qualtrics 2022 Employee Experience Trends study, companies must prioritise enhancing the employee experience to recruit and retain talent in India's competitive job market. According to the report, "Prioritising employee wellbeing, creating a culture of belonging, and ensuring employees feel like their career goals can be met are also important drivers of intent to stay in India."

"To effectively compete in the race for talent and successfully navigate challenges caused by the shift to hybrid models, businesses across India must continue to adopt new mindsets and define and iterate their ways of working. People are making career decisions based on multiple factors, meaning the ability to quickly and easily identify and respond to the issues having the biggest impact with tools like Qualtrics is a significant advantage," said Lauren Huntington, Employee Experience Solutions Strategist for Qualtrics in India.

The Qualtrics survey included 1,024 respondents aged 18 and above who were working full-time in a variety of businesses in India between August and December 2021.