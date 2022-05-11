2022 Scholarship and Internship Opportunities for Indian Students: Check Eligibility and Apply Now!

Scholarships are a type of financial aid that is given to students of all ages and backgrounds. Different qualifying conditions may apply. During the pandemic, many scholarships were established in India to assist children and students who had lost their parents or earning members.

The correct scholarship and fellowship programmes might even help you kickstart your career by providing you with access to top professors and job contacts. Certain study abroad scholarships can also assist you in attending foreign colleges for higher education at a much-reduced cost.

In the next few months, check out these three big scholarship and internship opportunities for Indian students:

1. AICTE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT (SALES) INTERNSHIP 2022

The AICTE Business Development (Sales) Internship 2022 is a 12-month internship opportunity granted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for chosen individuals.

Eligibility:

Candidates interested in pursuing a career in business development are encouraged to apply. Candidates must have outstanding communication, interpersonal, problem-solving, presentation, and organisational abilities in addition to proficiency in English.

INR 8,000 per month in prizes and a performance-based variable.

The application deadline is June 30, 2022.

Only online applications are accepted.

Url: https://internship.aicte-india.org/internship-details.php?uid=INTERNSHIP 1650457299625ffad38fa1e

2. AICTE TULIP FINANCE INTERNSHIP 2022

The AICTE Tulip Finance Internship 2022 programme intends to help and ease day-to-day operations linked to business finance, the use of different plan monies, the preparation of financial reports, and aid in internal audits.

Eligibility:

Candidates with a BA degree and appropriate skills and interests are encouraged to apply.

INR 10,000 per month in prizes and perks.

The application deadline is May 31, 2022.

Only online applications are accepted.

Url: https://internship.aicte-india.org/internship-details.php?uid=INTERNSHIPGOV 1650431692625f96cc4bdfa&level=2

3. NEST 2022 (NATIONAL ENTRANCE SCREENING TEST)

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 for Class 12 students was launched by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in Mumbai.

The purpose of this test is to assist outstanding students in obtaining admission to prestigious universities.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 board examination or equivalent in the science stream in the years 2020 or 2021 or have appeared in the year 2022 from any recognised higher secondary education board in India with at least 60% aggregate or equivalent in the Class 12 board examination and a position on the NEST merit list.

Variable awards for prizes and rewards

The application deadline is May 18, 2022.

Only online applications are accepted.

