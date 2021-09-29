15 Andhra Universities To Hold One Entrance Exam For Admission To 144 PG Courses

Vijayawada: According to B. Sudheer Prem Kumar, secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), a single APPGCET-2021 would be held jointly by 15 institutions in the state for admissions to 144 post-graduate programmes (in Arts, Commerce, Science, and other streams).

According to a press release released on Tuesday, September 29, 2021, the unified entrance examination would allow students to get admission to any institution by taking a single entrance exam, saving them time and money.

"Admissions will be done in a transparent manner through a web-based procedure on the basis of students’ performance in the test. No university will conduct separate entrance tests for PG courses. So students who want to take PG courses must appear for APPGCET," he explained.

The deadline for applying without incurring any penalties has been extended to October 6, 2021. More information is available at this link.