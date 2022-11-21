Zomato To Lay Off 3pc of Staff Nationwide: Reports

Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has confirmed that it plans to layoff three percent of its staff across India. As per reports in The Economic Times, the company at present has nearly 3,800 employees.

Zomato laid off about 520 of their employees in May 2020 after slump in business due to the COVID pandemic. Interestingly the layoffs come soon after the exit of three top-level executives of the company in the last few months.

Twitter, Meta, and Amazon have decided to lay off almost 50 percent of their staff across the globe owing to world wide recession. However, Zomato stated that the layoff will be based on regular performance and that there was nothing more to it. Edtech Giant Byjus also announced cutting its workforce of 50,000 by five percent, of 2,500, by March next year to lower costs. It recently laid off about 100 employees from its media content division in Kerala.

