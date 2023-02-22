Zomato Launches Home-style Cooked Meal Delivery Service

Zomato has launched its service to provide home-styled cooked meals called Zomato Everyday. The company has launched this service in select areas in Gurgaon starting at Rs 89.

In a blog post, Deepinder Goyal said, “Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home.”

“Our food partners collaborate with home chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes. By using only the finest ingredients, the food not only tastes delicious, but every dish is of the highest quality,” he added.

“With fresh meals starting at only Rs 89, our customers can eat healthier and better daily,” he added.

Also Read: