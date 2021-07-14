Zomato IPO Opens Today: Check Subscription Details

The food delivery app Zomato will be going for IPO today and there has been a lot of buzz among investors over this. The initial offering will be Rs 9,375-crore and this is making global investors’ interest as well. Starting from July 14, you can go for the subscription till July 16.

Each share is available at a Rs 72-76 per share price band. The aim is to go for Rs 9,375 crore. After this IPO, it is expected that Zomato’s valuation will be more than other fast food companies out there. It will be more than 5 listed fast-food companies.

According to the latest information, the company has already raised Rs 4,196 crore from anchor investors. These anchor investors are JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs India, and more.

It started on July 14 at 10 am.