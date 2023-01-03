Zomato Co-Founder Gunjan Patidar Resigns

Online food delivery Zomato Lts said its co-founder and Chief officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post on Monday. However, there is no official reason why Gunjan quits the post. Gunjan played a key role in Zomato with the deployment of new customer-oriented products.

Gunjan Patidar was among the first batch of employees at Zomato and built the core tech systems there, the food aggregator said in a statement.

"Over the last ten-plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

Gunjan started working in Zomato in December 2008. Before that, Gunjan worked as a software engineer in Cyient. He has a B. Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.