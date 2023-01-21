Zomaland, India's Grandest Food Carnival Returns To Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Zomato is hosting its blockbuster food carnival, Dubai Tourism presents Zomaland in Hyderabad on January 21st & 22nd at GMR Arena, Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

Dubai Tourism presents Zomaland by Zomato is a 2-day carnival with incredible food, performances, games and larger-than-life attractions. It will host over 60+ of Hyderabad's most celebrated restaurants, including the likes of Concu, KS Bakers, Shoyu, Louis or Leon, Haiku. The artist lineup includes live performances by some of India's most loved artists, including KING, Anuv Jain, Zaeden, Rahul Dua, Gaurav Kapoor, The Yellow Diary and Dikshant, among others.

Excited about bringing Zomaland back to Hyderabad for a second time, Nishant Taneja, Business Head, Zomato Live said, "Nothing matches the vivacity and spirit of the city of Nizams. We are super excited for Zomaland in Hyderabad and thank Hyderabad customers for the scores of requests they shared with us.

to bring the carnival city back here. We look forward to witnessing Hyderabad come out in big numbers to Zomaland over the weekend!"

This year, Zomaland has immense support from its presenting partner Dubai Tourism, payment partner Simpl and India’s Last Minute App - Blinkit, to solve for customers’ needs in the blink of an eye.

On the association, Bader Ali Habib, Head of Region, South Asia – Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, shared, "Our title sponsorship with Zomaland is our maiden foray into consumer events in India as we aim to further cement our position as a preferred lifestyle destination for the Gen Z and Millennial audiences. With so many new experiences and attractions we have introduced for segments ranging from solo, friends, couples and young families, we are confident that our presence at Zomaland will encourage new and repeat visitors to Dubai, we invite all festival-goers to come and experience the Dubai zone for a taster of what to expect."

Zomaland is perfect for a day out with friends and family -- with stunning attractions, photo opportunities and games for all ages, along with the city's best food and scintillating performances under one roof. Tickets are available for Hyderabad on the latest version of the Zomato App.

