Zetwerk Unveils New Brand Identity to Launch 360 Degree Brand Campaign

Bengaluru: Capital and consumer goods maker Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt Ltd today unveiled a new brand identity and logo highlighting the immense possibilities that the brand possesses in manufacturing.

The new brand identity marks another chapter in the organization’s evolution into a global manufacturing network. The idea behind rebranding stems from the need to demystify Zetwerk’s vast and diverse business landscape to provide end-to-end transparency and predictability around quality, visibility, reliability, and under-utilized capacities in three broad categories: capital goods, consumer goods, and precision manufacturing.

Zetwerk, with its global manufacturing network and proprietary tools and technologies, helps minimize all such uncertainties, thus forming the genesis of the company’s new tagline – “Maximise Manufacturing”.

The company has also fine-tuned its visual identity to reflect its new personality: bold, solid and strong. In addition, it has introduced a new typeface and simplified the rings, which represent the infinite possibilities at Zetwerk. A new color palette that complemented Zetwerk’s single-minded approach to maximize manufacturing was also brought into the mix.

Amrit Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, said, “As we go through an exciting growth phase in our company, we remain committed to our core values and fundamental principles that have guided us in the past. Transparency, predictability, visibility, reliability, and quality continue to be the hallmark at Zetwerk, and they get reflected in the new brand identity. The new Zetwerk logo is our guiding star, a powerful symbol of manufacturing excellence. It is a symbol that heralds the future and embodies the spirit of a forward-looking organization. The interlocking rings represent the spirit of partnership embedded in our DNA, as well as the infinite potential of our global manufacturing network.”

The new brand identity will steadily flow across all touchpoints, including its employees, workspace, partner facilities, and customers. The company has been rolling out its unique positioning and identity across all touchpoints, including a series of brand and case study videos. As part of the process, Zetwerk has also launched a new brand video. Going a step further, the company will roll out a comprehensive brand campaign, including content marketing, advocacy campaigns, events, and outdoor advertising.