Zetwerk Appoints Ankit Fatehpuria As Fifth Co-Founder

Bengaluru: World's largest managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, today announced the elevation of Ankit Fatehpuria as the fifth co-founder of Zetwerk.

Ankit joined Zetwerk in March 2019 and single-handedly set up the finance function for the company. During this stint heading finance, he also seeded and scaled various business verticals for Zetwerk. In addition, Ankit has also been instrumental in initiating relationships with banks/financial institutions for the company both within India and abroad. Ankit will now be even more closely involved in helping shape the company’s future towards Zetwerk’s mission to modernise manufacturing and to build an enduring company.

“Within four years of its inception, Zetwerk has accomplished things that few have. Ankit’s contribution to building Zetwerk has been exemplary, and he has demonstrated great leadership in crucial situations, earning trust and respect. He also embodies Zetwerk’s core values daily. I am confident that with him at the helm with Vishal, Rahul and Srinath, Zetwerk will scale newer heights and accomplish the true potential of our business,” said Amrit Acharya, Co-Founder & CEO, Zetwerk.

Before joining Zetwerk, Ankit served as a Category Finance Manager at ITC and Internal Auditor at Indian Oil Corporation. He is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.

The other co-founders of Zetwerk are Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Vishal Chaudhary, Rahul Sharma and Amrit Acharya.