Zaggle Among 11 BFSIs Selected by NPCI and MeitY

Bangalore: Zaggle, a profitable SaaS FinTech company and a pioneer in digitising business spends, has been selected by NPCI and MeitY to showcase its solutions at the 8th edition of Digital India Week 2022 to be hosted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 4-8th July, 2022. Out of 50+ entries, NPCI and MeitY hand-picked Zaggle for its innovative and state-of-the-art solutions.

Digital India Week has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the theme for this year is ‘Catalysing New India’s Techade’. Zaggle is showcasing its Lending Solutions for MSMEs and SaaS Products at the event.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Raj N, Founder and Chairman, Zaggle said, “Digital India programme was launched by the Government of India with a vision of transforming India into a knowledge economy and digitally empowered society. We are honoured and humbled to be part of the Digital India Week. It is an extremely proud moment for everyone at Zaggle to be part of this journey. Technology has played an important role during the pandemic to build a resilient and connected Indian economy and the startup ecosystem will be a strong pillar of growth for India for years to come. Zaggle has seen a phenomenal growth journey since its inception and we are excited and optimistic to tap the $1 trillion addressable spend management market in India.”

Speaking on the development Mr. Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle said, “We are extremely honoured and excited to be a part of the Digital India Week 2022. At Zaggle, our mission is to digitise business spends for corporates, SMEs and Startups to drive growth and unlock value through innovative and automated workflows. To be selected by NPCI & MeitY as one of the few BFSI companies to showcase its solutions is another step that will lead us to achieve our goals and help revolutionise the spend management business in the country.”

Zaggle has had a phenomenal growth journey, starting from a gross transaction value (GTV) of just Rs 4 crore in 2012, to a GTV of about Rs 15,000 crore per annum, today in the $1 trillion addressable Indian spend management market. The company provides its customers with a unique expense management system along with employee rewards and recognition program services. Zaggle has been regularly expanding its product line with an aim to expand the spend management business in the country.