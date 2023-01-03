Your Aadhaar Card Will Be Deactivated if You Don't Do This

The last date to link PAN with the Aadhaar card is March 31, 2023. The income department had issued a fresh warning to taxpayers who did not link their PAN with their Aadhaar. “All PAN holders, who do not come under the exempt category as per Notification No. 37/2017, dated 11th May, 2017 and have not linked their Aadhaar with PAN yet, are requested to do so immediately. Failure to do so will lead to the unlinked PAN becoming inoperative,” a latest update on income tax department website read.

If the taxpayers do not link PAN with their Aadhaar, the unlinked PAN will become inoperative.Charges may be levied if you link PAN with the Aadhaar after the deadline.

How to Link your PAN card with the Aadhaar Card

You can link your PAN-Aadhaar online or by sending an SMS from your registered phone number to either 567678 or 56161. By visiting the income tax portal and paying the late fee, you can also link the two identity cards online. To link your PAN and Aadhaar online, go to incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

Also Read: Banking Holidays in 2023 Including Weekend Dates