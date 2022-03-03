You Can’t Stop Grooving To The Fun-Tastic Beat Of Senorita By Rising Sensation Pav Dharia

Australia-based, Punjabi singer – song writer Pav Dharia drops his latest single Señorita today, in association with Sony Music India. Señorita is a refreshing, urban, Punjabi – English track with Latino influences. The party starter boasts of a hook-line that you won’t be able to get out of your head, a catchy beat that leaves you moving and grooving, and a truly entertaining music video unlike anything you’ve seen recently.

Señorita is dedicated to the one who stole Pav’s heart on the tennis ground. The unconventional, yet quirky video, features the rapidly rising Punjabi pop–star and artist, lyricist and composer Pav Dharia in 3 roles where he plays ‘The Good Guy’, ‘Coach Jalebi’ and ‘That Kutta’. The Good Guy doesn’t just win the match but wins his Senorita’s heart by being a gentleman and a fair player. The video showcases a colourful, peppy, retro vibe with funny looks and a unique set-up.

On the launch of the song, the singer-songwriter, Pav Dharia said, “I am very excited for the release of Senõrita. Since I can’t stop moving my feet every time I listen to it, I’m feeling this is going to be a hell of a dance track! The song has a cheeky cheerful vibe and will definitely uplift your mood instantly. It gets you grooving that’s for sure! My tracks have always conveyed a story in some form or another that my fans across the globe have loved. Wanting to bring in the element of fun and love together, I have left the ball in my Senõrita’s court, quite literally ;) I look forward to the song topping the music charts in the days to come with all my peeps vibing to it and listening to it on repeat!”

With all the ingredients needed to get you singing and dancing, Senorita is yet another banger from Pav Dharia, after the recent success of Na Ja which was featured in Akshay Kumar starrer “Sooryavanshi”. Pav’s other releases include Mahiya, Ye Ye and Zindagi Tere Naal amongst others. The artist’s fans & followers continue to grow in India and across the world.