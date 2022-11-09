Yamaha enhances focus on Gen Z Customers

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh has always been a very important market for Yamaha. It is also a unique market with a strong concentration of young customers within the 18-26 age group that prefer Exciting, Stylish and Sporty motorcycle, which also happens to be the Core Competency of the brand. Keeping this in mind, we have been very aggressive in our approach to penetrate this market and strengthen our position through ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign. This has allowed us to command 12.4% market share of the premium (155cc – 250cc) motorcycle segment in 2021, as opposed to the 7% market share in 2020. Due to the strong potential the market holds for Yamaha, we will continue to create an impact through a series of online and on-ground activities like COTB Weekend, COTB Track Day, Blue Streaks Ride, etc. In addition to this, we are also creating awareness and visibility about our brand and its global racing image through our premium Blue Square Dealerships.

The launch of “The Call of the Blue” brand campaign in 2018, has been quite influential in carving its niche in India, which is a highly competitive and demanding market. With this approach, we have been able to command a strong 15% market share in the premium motorcycle segment and 17% in the 125cc scooter segment.

As of 2021, Yamaha holds an overall 3.6% share of the Indian 2-wheeler market, and by 2025, we are aiming for 5% market share. To achieve this, Yamaha’s strategy for India, is to continue to strengthen its product portfolio in the premium 125cc & 150cc scooter and motorcycle segment, by offering technologically advanced products that meet the aspirational levels of ‘Generation Z’ customers. In addition to this, we will continue to reach out to new customers in the urban and semi urban areas, where the demand for personal mobility will surge. Emphasis is also being given on expanding the network of premium showrooms PAN India, and we already have over 100 Blue Square showrooms active in India. These showrooms are being introduced as a platform for customers to come and interact with the brand and to enjoy a unique buying and ownership experience. We are even focusing on several engaging on-ground activities, and running innovative digital campaigns to promote our products, offers and services.

Digital technology has played a vital role in keeping the customers aware and informed on the global developments in the two-wheeler industry and expect products with similar advancements in India as well. In these years, we have witnessed a drastic change in the trend, as people are opting for lifestyle-driven mobility as opposed to the more conventional use, witnessed back in the day. This shift has majorly occurred due to the new generation’s excitement to explore and acquire new experiences. Based on this shift in interest level, Yamaha has been introducing new models and upgrades which meet the requirement of every customer. For example, last year Yamaha launched the super sport models R15V4 & R15M equipped with Quick Shifter, Traction Control, Blue Enabled Y-Connect App, USD forks etc. We also introduced AEROX 155, India’s first maxi sports scooter with a Liquid Cooled engine and VVA technology. The Hybrid system in our stylish & sporty 125 cc scooter models, Fascino and Ray ZR was another exciting introduction.

With respect to EVs, to meet the growing demand, the company’s engineers in India are working on an Electric scooter platform for the Indian market, in coordination with the team at Yamaha Headquarters in Japan. The Neo’s EV in Europe is one of our strongest candidates in terms of design for this platform, but we need to rework on the motor and battery specifications to make it suitable for Indian riding conditions. Our plan is to assemble it in here by using Indian suppliers, even for things like mechatronic systems, to achieve an accessible price.