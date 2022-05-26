Xsolla Expands Mobile and Digital Distribution Solution Offerings for Game Developers

New Delhi: Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today that it has expanded its mobile and digital distribution solutions in its bid to ensure more opportunities for developers to launch and grow their games around the world. In addition to a bouquet of new features designed especially for mobile gaming, Xsolla has added a new checkout feature to help developers scale their business with sale and distribution of Non Fungible Tokens, commonly referred to as NFTs. Even as increased revenue generation for developers is the prime objective of Xsolla Web Shop, the company has now unveiled Xsolla Digital Distribution Hub, which connects games to a global network of apps, internet service providers (ISPs), banks, and other channels to help developers reach players and gain revenue from every transaction.

“Xsolla is committed to providing best-in-class services and support for developers worldwide to help them reach more players in more geographies. We continue to develop new features that target the key challenges of marketing, launching, and monetizing video games. We have more to come in 2022 that will keep our partners ahead of the constantly evolving game climate,” stated Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla.

The latest additions and developments are attuned to the ever expanding mobile gaming landscape, which lead the global gaming revenue and propel the need of a Mobile Web Shop. To help mobile game developers reach more players and remain at the forefront of the ongoing revolution, the Xsolla Web Shop for Mobile Games has added new features, such as:

Expanded Analytics: Developers can create a transparent funnel that will increase efficiency in bringing new players to their Web Shop. This will help developers understand the player experience online and determine where and how users engage with their game.

Unique Promotions: This built-in component helps developers benefit from in-app purchases through their Web Shop. Within the online experience, developers can provide promotional offers and launch discount campaigns, promo code offers, and bonuses to boost sales and bring new players online.

Subscriptions Management: To help developers sell a complete catalog of digital goods in their Web Shop, Xsolla added robust subscription features. This allows developers to gain and retain new customers, create loyalty, generate reliable revenue streams, and manage subscriptions with confidence.

The other most significant milestone, as mentioned earlier is the Xsolla Digital Distribution Hub, which connects games to a global network of apps, ISPs, banks, and other channels to help developers reach players and gain revenue from every transaction. This new solution empowers gamers to discover and support their favorite games through an optimized multi-platform experience and allows them to pay how and when they want. Developers can now benefit from increased market penetration and brand awareness through distribution channels, such as super apps, online banking apps and mobile carrier marketplaces. With the Digital Distribution Hub your game can reach a vast audience of new users, save on distribution costs, and boost overall revenue and engagement.

Xsolla will present these solutions and a few more innovative featues at several upcoming events, including GamesBeat Summit 2022, Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, Nordic Game Show, Pocket Gamer Toronto, China Joy, and gamescom over the next six months.