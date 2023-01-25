World’ s Richest People: Gautam Adani Drops To 4th Place

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, the first Indian and Asian to become the world's second richest person, fell to fourth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Tuesday. In a single day, the billionaire's net worth dropped by about $1 billion.

Adani, who had been in third place for a few weeks, has been overtaken by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is now the world's third richest person, following LVMH's Bernard Arnault and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Bezos' fortune has risen to $120 billion.

The Adani Group chairman is now the sole Indian among the world's top ten wealthiest persons, as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has slipped to the 12th rank with a net worth of $83.9 billion.

The last year was nothing short of a billionaire's year. Adani surpassed Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's wealthiest man in February 2022. Adani, who became a billionaire in April, surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world's fourth-richest person in July.

