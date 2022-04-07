World Health Day: Aswini Launches Caring Is More Stylish Campaign in Association With HealthMobis

Hyderabad: Aswini Group, a national leader in Personal Care & Wellness products partners with HealthMobis – a Healthtech startup, to ensure the health and wellness of all their employees. On the occasion of World Health Day Aswini is all set to launch #CaringIsMoreStylish campaign.

In these challenging times, addressing healthcare is indeed a very tough task due to stigmas and social barriers attached to each and every step, it is in this light that Aswini and HealthMobis are coming together to conduct comprehensive and personalized health benefit programs for all the employees focusing on productivity enhancement and building a healthier workforce.

Dr. K. V. Ramana Chary, Chairman, HealthMobis, said, “Our mission is to support companies in providing quality healthcare to all the employees without burning the pockets of the company. Therefore, we focus on identifying the right diagnostic parameters and utilize technology to improve the efficacy and efficiency of the healthcare delivery. We are thrilled to have Aswini on board with us as they are already synonymous with personal care and wellness. Furthermore, they understand that being healthy makes a person more stylish. We hope our #CaringIsMoreStylish campaign in association with them can truly create an impact in paving the way for futuristic employee health benefit programs.

Expressing his views on the association, Shri. Aswini Subba Rao, Chairman, Aswini, said, “As a personal care and wellness organization, we are in a right position to be a torchbearer in incorporating employee-centric preventive healthcare policies for propagating emphasis on employee health and wellbeing. We are launching this #CaringIsMoreStylish campaign on World Health Day to convey a message that employees are our immediate family members and taking good care of their health is an organization’s sole responsibility.

With almost two years of unprecedented times across the globe, the health of each and every individual has been hampered in some way or the other. Therefore, ensuring safe and hygienic environment is the need of the hour.