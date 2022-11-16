World-Class Speaker Line-Up To Take Stage At TiE Global Summit 2022

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), the internationally prominent NPO devoted to the growth of entrepreneurs, has today announced the grand speaker line up for the latest edition of its TiE Global Summit being held in Hyderabad. Commended as the Largest Entrepreneurship Summit, TiE Global Summit will be inaugurated by Mr. K. Chandrashekar Rao, the first Chief Minister of the state of Telangana. With an expected active participation of 3,000+ entrepreneurs, 500+ charter members from across 6 continents, 150+ Global Speakers, and 200+ Investors, the organization has unveiled a stellar speaker line up anticipated at the summit.

Several industry warhorses have tendered their expert presence for the global summit. Some of these veterans include Mr. Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Business at Tata Consultancy Services & Chairperson, NASSCOM, Mr. Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer, Adobe Systems, Mr. Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO & MD, Greenko Group, Mr. Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Executive Chairman of 5F World, Lighthouse Communities, & Honeywell Automation India Ltd, and Ms. Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital among others. To bring a government perspective to the discussion on India’s road to entrepreneurial brilliance, a high-profile selection of speakers from different governments will deliberate on pressing issues and solutions in the startup ecosystem. Some of these speakers include Mr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament & Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for External Affairs and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Secretary, Information Secretary, Government of Telangana.

The organization also announced the grand keynote speaker to be Mr. K.T. Ramarao, Minister of Industries, Commerce and IT, Telangana Government.

A selection of rapidly growing unicorns has redefined how traditional startups operate and thrive in the post COVID world. Recognizing the need to highlight insights from entrepreneurs of this caliber, TiE Global Summit will also witness speakers in the likes of Mr. Amod Malviya, Co-Founder - Udaan.com, Mr. Ashish Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, Urban Ladder, Mr. Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO, Bira 91, Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters and Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, Droom & ShopClues among others.

Commenting on the speaker announcement, Mr. Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit 2022 said, “We are delighted to host revolutionary conversations that are oriented towards the recovery of the global startup scenario. The strong speaker line-up at TGS 2022, that is graced by Mr. KT Rama Rao and a platter of leading industry professionals is an exciting development for TiE. As a force of development, TiE plays a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together and enabling deliberations on topics of global relevance”.

The TiE Global Summit’s expert-led panels and sessions will deep dive into the transformative future of the startup and entrepreneurial sector as a whole as well as the applications of novel technologies in various industries. With the year’s headline theme being 3.2.1, i.e., Technology 3.0, Entrepreneurship 2.0 and Sustainability 1.0, the panels will deliberate on technology being a transformative force for the startup ecosystem.

Mr. Suresh Raju, President, TiE Hyderabad further added, “With every passing edition of TiE Global Summit, we have witnessed the summit grow into a global phenomenon, attracting participation of investors, entrepreneurs, influencers and aspiring leaders of tomorrow from all over the world. As on date, the new edition of TiE Global Summit has already received over 1,000 registrations from around the world, to deliberate, network, learn and define the trajectory of the global startup ecosystem. And we have secured the exhilarated interest of over 150 international speakers to bring entrepreneurial discussions to the principal table”.