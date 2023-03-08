This Women’s Day, Tata Starbucks Celebrates Women And Their Journeys That Made Them #Stronglikecoffee

Hyderabad: To laud the strength and achievements of women across all facets of life, Tata Starbucks commemorates the celebrations this women’s day with its endearing campaign - #StrongLikeCoffee. The campaign spotlights the various cynical perspectives of society that women face in their journey and celebrates women who are determined to achieve their dreams. The inspiring films pass on an empowering message for women to be #StrongLikeCoffee by never giving up on their dreams and following their hearts.

The two-film campaign follows the lives of 2 female Starbucks Baristas As they start narrating their stories, you hear the voices of naysayers from their lives. Each voice doubting, taunting, advising, or telling them what careers to pursue and how they should live their lives. The films conclude with the Baristas persevering against all odds and sharing how they muted all the other voices and followed only their hearts to achieve their dreams. The campaign has been conceptualized and produced by Edelman Studios, India.

Deepa Krishnan, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Starbucks said, “The campaign #StrongLikeCoffee recognizes the undying spirit of perseverance that is needed to overcome the many voices of doubt, advice, ridicule that women have to go through, to follow their dreams. This women’s day we are inspired by the journeys of strong women within our organization. We chose to shine the spotlight on them to celebrate their success. It is also a testament to the nurturing environment and support that the organization has created for these success stories. Our campaign salutes these women for being the epitome of strength.”

Currently, Tata Starbucks operates 21 All-Women stores in India. With women making up 38% of the workforce, Tata Starbucks believes in creating a balanced environment with flexible employment options including a 5-day work schedule, access to Women’s Impact Network, extended maternity leave as well as mentoring and accelerated development programs for key talent. Additionally, Starbucks has also demonstrated its commitment to gender equality globally with a 100% pay equity for women and men.