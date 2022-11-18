Women Entrepreneurs Register a Two-fold Increase in Credit Demand

Bangalore: NeoGrowth, India’s leading NBFC, with a focus on lending to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), today unveiled a survey that demonstrated that the credit demand from women-led MSMEs doubled by the end of the festive months of 2022 as compared to the pre-pandemic festive season of July - October 2019.

This two-fold rise in credit requirements of women-led small businesses is driven by strong consumer demand post economic revival and subdued festive season spending over the past two years.

According to NeoGrowth’s data, the top 3 cities which registered the highest credit demand from women-led MSMEs in 2022 are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Among the women borrowers, Fashion & Lifestyle, F&B, FMCG & Retail segments witnessed higher credit inquiries as compared to other sectors, as the festive period concluded in October this year.

Recently as per the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the volume of UPI transactions grew by over 73% y-o-y in the festive month of October 2022, indicating heightened usage of digital payments by consumers for their spending. Indians clocked a total of 7.3 billion UPI transactions in this month.

Arun Nayyar, Whole-Time Director and CEO, NeoGrowth, said, “Over the past few years, India has witnessed a remarkable shift towards different modes of digital payments. We believe that the convenience and affordability of transacting through digital payments fuelled festive demand this year. The festive season proved to be reasonably strong for the industry, after two years of Covid-19 disruption. Backed by this buoyant consumer demand pan-India, we registered that women MSMEs, in particular, sought more credit across business segments.”

For the purpose of the festive credit demand analysis among MSMEs, the growth was computed based on the comparison of credit inquiries received from over 30,000 MSMEs during the pre-pandemic festive months of 2019 and 2022, i.e., July-October.

Similar to 2019, metro cities continued to lead the overall MSME festive credit demand in 2022. According to NeoGrowth’s data, the top 3 cities which showed tremendous credit demand in 2022 are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Other cities showing strong credit demand this festive season include Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Overall credit demand from MSMEs in the FMCG and Retail segment showed a 2X increase in the 2022 festive months as compared to the same period in 2019. There was a ~70% surge in credit demand from Consumer Durables and Electronics retailers. Furthermore, the Fashion & Lifestyle segment witnessed a close to 40% uptick in MSME credit demand this year, as compared to 2019.