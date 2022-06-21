Women Continue to Drive Demand For Used Cars: Spinny

Women have been driving in metro cities for quite some time, and the country is witnessing an increasing number of women buying used cars, even in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Recent insights by Spinny show an increase in the number of women buying cars from 28% to 32% in the first half of 2022. The reason for this growth can be attributed to the fact that more women are now financially independent and that great decision-makers prefer personal mobility over public transportation.

The report stated that most of the women consumers are relatively aged between 30 to 40 years. According to Spinny, the growing number of women buyers account to certain trends such as increased preference towards vehicle ownership & financing options, automatic and petrol variants cars, & cars less than five years old. In addition to this, the brand has seen increasing interest from the tier -2 market.

Spinny has seen significant growth and traction in business cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR. Women in these cities prefer buying the country's top brands and car models such as Hyundai i20, Tata Nexon, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Swift, and Renault Kwid. When it comes to model types, hatchbacks are most popular with female buyers, followed by SUVs. Additionally, silver and red are the preferred colors, and an integrated in-dash music system is the most desired feature.

Commenting on the increasing trend of women customer category, Niraj Singh, CEO & Founder, Spinny, said, “We take heart in Spinny’s focus on quality and to make the car buying and selling process simple. We believe in determining what today’s car buyer seeks. With our focus on four pillars of Spinny assured designed to instate quality, customer experience & transparency people have come to trust used car companies & lifelong relationships with car buyers that we seek to develop. With the rising enquiries, it's evident that women wouldn't compromise in safety in transportation for any household”

The association of the company with badminton legend PV Sindhu has further enhanced its brand identity among young women buyers in the country and has provided an unprecedented experience in car buying and selling. Grit and resilience like hers will inspire women to realize their dreams and embrace independence.