Wipro Earthian Awards 2021 Felicitate Excellence in Sustainability Education

Bangalore: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, organised the 11th edition of the Wipro Earthian Awards for the year 2021. The annual awards recognize excellence in sustainability in education in schools and colleges in India.

Wipro Earthian is one of India’s largest sustainability education programmes for schools and colleges. The 2021 edition of the Wipro Earthian School Program received over 1000 project entries, out of which 20 winning and 20 shortlisted entries were selected by an independent jury. The 2021 College programme has been temporarily paused.

The teams from schools demonstrated their understanding of biodiversity, waste, and water through a combination of activity-based learning programmes and written essays.

The winning institutes were each awarded a certificate along with a cash prize. The winning teams were felicitated by Wipro Chairman, Rishad Premji, at a virtual event. They will also get an opportunity to engage with Wipro and its sustainability partners through continuous collaborative programmes that will enable a deeper understanding of issues critical to sustainability.

The virtual event featured keynote talks by Dr Shekhar Pathak, a Padma Shri awardee, who is an Indian historian, writer, and academician from Uttarakhand, and Yuvan Aves, a writer, naturalist, educator, and activist based in Chennai. Noted quizmaster, Lloyd Saldana, also hosted the 2021 National Finals of the Wipro Earth Sustainability Quiz.

Anurag Behar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro Earthian has evolved over the last decade to become the flagship programme for sustainability education in India. We continue to be amazed at the quality of work coming from diverse schools across the country on the complex ecological challenges facing us. It gives us reason for optimism, and we remain deeply committed to working with schools and colleges for the long term. "

Since 2011, Wipro Earthian has engaged with more than 55,000 institutes, 1,30,000 students, and 13,000 teachers. This year, we have had our largest participation so far, with more than 1300+ submissions across schools and colleges. The support from Wipro’s education partners, such as the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), the C.P.R. Environmental Education Centre (CPREEC), Wild Ecologues, state governments, organizations, and educators in our Sustainability Educator Program, has helped expand the reach of the program.

