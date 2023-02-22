Welspun Completes Rs 2000 Crores Investment In Telangana

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for advanced textiles has been commissioned under its subsidiary - WAMIL

India, 22nd February 2023: Welspun India Limited, the global leader in home textiles has unveiled an advanced textile facility in Chandanvelly, Telangana. The facility has been launched under its subsidiary WAMIL (Welspun Advanced Material India Limited) and was inaugurated by Shri. K. T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble minister for Industries & Commerce, MA&UD, IT E&C, Telangana State.

With an investment of Rs. 500 crores, this facility is Welspun’s second investment in the same vicinity after setting up a flooring facility valued at Rs. 1500 crores two years ago. Welspun was one of the first investors in Chandanvelli and this facility stands as a testament to Welspun’s belief in Telangana’s capability of supporting businesses. Telangana was ranked first in ‘Ease Of Doing Business’ in 2022.

The plant will manufacture Spun-Lace which is used in categories like hygiene application, family care & more, products that are used by individuals in their daily lives. The new plant will also support the Group’s new vision of ‘Har Ghar Se Har Dil Tak Welspun’ according to which, the Welspun Group wants to touch lives of end consumers through the businesses in their portfolio.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Dipali Goenka, Jt. MD & CEO, Welspun India said, “The new facility will not only strengthen the growing portfolio of Welspun, but also create 12,000+ direct & indirect jobs that will benefit the surrounding communities of Chandanvelli. At Welspun, our investments are decided based on a holistic view of providing quality products and enriching the lives of people.”

