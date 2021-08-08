WE HUB Q-Mart Launch “WE Corner” to scale-up Women Led FMCG start-ups

Telangana: WE HUB, India’s first and only state-led incubator by the Government of Telangana to foster and promote women entrepreneurship and Q-Mart have today inaugurated one of the first retail forward linkage support channels, “WE Corner” for its women entrepreneurs in the FMCG sector. This one of its kind initiatives has been created to provide market, customer, and supply chain access to women-led start-ups.

This will enable the FMCG startups part of WE HUB to scale up their business, enabling them to market and sell their products. Their products will be showcased at a dedicated 6.5 feet height shelf space at the Q-Mart Gachibowli store.

The ‘WE Corner’ was inaugurated today by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary IT E & C, and Smt. Shwetha Mohanty, IAS, Collector Hyderabad, Dr. Rahul Verma, Director of Q-Mart, Ms.Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB.

The performance of products will be closely monitored and assessed during the next three months. Concrete feedback will be provided to Entrepreneurs to ensure their scale up as per customer feedback. WE HUB has worked with the selected start-ups to align according to the statutory requirements and market standards.

Deepthi Ravula, the CEO, WE HUB, said, “At WE HUB we have always worked with FMCG entrepreneurs to connect with markets and create forward linkages which will sustain the business. One of the key hurdles we always noticed for the smaller businesses was to gain access to retail channels. To tackle these issues and to support women-led SMEs and FMCG startups across Telangana, we are thrilled to partner with Q-Mart. WE HUB’s intervention has made this process more accessible to entrepreneurs. This collaboration with Q-Mart is a start of a curated approach to enable focused efforts towards streamlining and standardization women-led FMCG startups and SMEs in the state and help expand to Global markets’’

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary ITE & C department mentioned ‘’Congratulations to all the 12 entrepreneurs from across Telangana chosen by Q-Mart and WE HUB for this very unique initiative. Our focus at WE HUB has been to create interventions like these to help increase the sustainability of women-led SMEs, particularly in these challenging times. I am thrilled to see WE Hub create such new avenues and initiatives which are focused on making the entrepreneur’s journey sustainable & creating immense brand traction with partnerships with reputed brands like Q-Mart. I heartily appreciate Q-Mart for collaborating with WE hub and would encourage more retail stores to come forward’’

Shwetha Mohanty, IAS, Collector Hyderabad said ‘’ Entrepreneurs often struggle for market access and visibility, and I am glad to see initiatives like this taken up by WE Hub which will facilitate their process for succeeding their business. I congratulate the entrepreneurs, WE Hub, and Qmart on the project”

Dr. Rahul Varma, Director, Q-Mart said, “Q-Mart is proud to be associated with an initiative like WE Hub, which not only showcases the products but also provides a platform for women entrepreneurs from the young state of Telangana to reach out to discerning customers. Q-Mart believes in giving customers a genuine experience of being served with the best assortment of quality products, and the products showcased by these entrepreneurs meet these expectations. We will share our experience and guide them in this endeavor”

Through this initiative, WE HUB startups received a host of benefits apart from market access:

Training provided to the Women entrepreneurs whose products did not qualify to meet the market standards.

Amplified the consistency and reliability of the startups as suppliers in the local and international markets and extended the life span of these small businesses.

Enables the building of the entire value chain to connect local enterprises to build their capacity to not only meet local needs but also expand into global markets.

Enables MSMEs in developing the whole supply chain of promising industries. This extends the lifespan of small businesses and amplifies their consistency and reliability as suppliers to both local and international markets.

It is the start of many possibilities for women entrepreneurs, and this effort is directed towards streamlining and standardizing women-led SMEs in the state.

WE HUB through the initiative is helping its start-ups in implementing bar codes, digitizing payments, packaging and labeling guidelines, structuring supply chain logistics, and creating processes to streamline businesses.

WE HUB has been executing its vision for enabling women entrepreneurs through its various initiatives and programs. Since its inception, WE HUB has had 57 partners on board, facilitated 55 crores of funding for its startups, and incubated 342 women-led startups, to build a culture of innovation and create impact in the ecosystem.