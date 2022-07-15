Walmart Foundation and Flipkart Foundation extend support to Assam for flood relief

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and BENGALURU: The Walmart Foundation Disaster Relief Fund and Flipkart Foundation have contributed more than INR 20 million (over USD 250,000) towards flood relief work in Assam. The funds will help Doctors For You support people impacted in the region.

“Our hearts are with those affected by the devastating flooding in Assam, and together with the Flipkart Foundation we are here to support relief efforts,” said Julie Gehrki, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart Foundation. “Our support will help Doctors For You serve local communities in these difficult times.”

“The people of Assam have been severely affected by the floods and our endeavor is to provide the necessary support, care and compassion that is needed. With support from our colleagues across the organization, we hope to leverage our capabilities and mobilize resources toward the most critical needs of people and communities. The flood relief efforts we are announcing today underscore our commitment to provide essential support when required,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

To aid flood victims with urgent needs, the Walmart Foundation Disaster Relief Fund and Flipkart Foundation are supporting Doctors For You as the organization supplies relief kits with essential food items, medicines, and hygiene-care products and offers healthcare and psychological support to the affected population.

As floods continue in several parts of India, under the initiative of the Flipkart Foundation, Flipkart is also partnering with Goonj to raise funds from customers to provide critical medical supplies and essential relief materials for flood relief efforts in the country. The company has also mobilized employee contributions for this cause.