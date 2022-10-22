WAAREE to Plant 10K Trees to Uplift Rural Livelihoods and Boost Environment Conservation

WAAREE Group, India's largest solar panel manufacturer and exporter with a manufacturing capacity of 9GW, has initiated a plantation drive on the land of their farmer-beneficiaries in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat. This drive will yield sustainable result for almost 500 farmers in the village. The CSR initiative is aligned with the company’s commitment of energy conservation through green energy operations and also support the livelihood of India’s farmer community through income generation.

The recipient farmers belong from the land of Banaskantha region and are majorly from the marginal income bracket. These farmers face difficulty in their daily livelihood due to crop failure owing to climate change, financial crisis, and inflation.

In the first phase, WAAREE planted 1000 saplings, which would lead to 10,000 saplings in 1 year. These are native fruit species and medicinal plants which will turn into full-grown trees with a lifespan of around 25-30 years supporting the farmers once they start bearing fruits. It will also help in fighting climate change by reducing approximately 500 tons of CO2 and releasing more than 920+ tons of oxygen into the atmosphere annually.

Speaking on this occasion, Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director – WAAREE Energies, This tree plantation drive contributes to the Go Green initiative of the Government of India, combating the effects of global warming and reducing the impact of climate change. As a socially conscious organization, WAAREE believes in contributing optimally to maintain the ecological balance, create a sustainable society, and a clean, green environment for future generations. We thank everyone involved in this initiative and all those farmers for making this drive a resounding success.