Vuram’s Venkatesh Ramarathinam Among the ‘Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia’

Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO of Vuram, is recognized among the “Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia” during the special initiative by ET Edge, a part of the Times of India Group.

The sixth edition of the Economic Times Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2021- 22 showcased business leaders, visionaries, and stakeholders who displayed incredible resilience inspiring their organizations and beyond. During these challenging times, their leadership transcended corporate success stories and supported communities in which they operate resulting in economic, social, and cultural impact.

Vuram started its journey as the happiest and best nourishing workplace. All the success that we enjoyed to date is because of the work done by every single person in the organization. Every single person believes in the dream we have started to achieve. The teamwork we exhibit every day, the camaraderie we show, the celebration of each others' success and the learnings we made have been tremendous and helpful in achieving success over these years said, Venkatesh. In fact, I am able to receive this award purely because of the work done by every single Vuramite. I would like to thank the Economic Times for the award and it will inspire us to march towards our dream of being the happiest and best nourishing workplace and being the Vuram for our clients, customers, our people, and society," he added.

The platform brings together Asian leaders on one common platform, to share their ideas and vision for a unified Asia to grow together towards wider global impact. About The Economic Times Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2022 The Economic Times Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2022, a special Initiative by ET Edge a part of the Times of India Group took place on 24 March 2022. The initiative recognizes business leaders who made a difference amidst these challenging times showing incredible resilience and inspiring their organizations.

