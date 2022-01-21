VST Industries Q3, FY22 Results

Hyderabad : VST Industries reported an improved quarterly performance in the Q3, FY22 by registering double digit growth in sales as well as profit. The revenue of VST continues to grow sequentially, in the Q3, FY22 the total income stood at Rs 441 crore up by 13.4 percent over the corresponding quarter a year ago. The operating margin remained above 25 percent due to better price realisation and prudent cost management that resulted in operating profit growth despite the input inflation.

The quarterly performance at the end of Q3, FY22 indicates that recovery momentum is going strong. Profit before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 111.0 crs as on Q3, FY22, as against PBT of Rs 99.7 crore recorded in the corresponding fiscal. The Earning per Share (EPS) is at Rs 53.6 for the quarter ended December, 2021 as against the EPS of Rs 47.7 recorded during the corresponding period a year ago.

“VST Industries has once again displayed robust financial performance in the third quarter of the current fiscal on back of sequential volume recovery while continuing to thwart the challenges of higher inflation.” said Aditya Deb Gooptu Managing Director, VST Industries Limited. He further adds, ”There are some recent hiccups due to Omicron variant, but with economic situation improving gradually, VST is hopeful of sustaining its operating performance on all metrics”

Recently in end-August, VST had launched a new variant under the TOTAL Family called "Total ROYAL TWIST", a kesar and saunf variant. This continues to generate good consumer response across markets thereby strengthening the overall brand portfolio.

Further, as part of its endeavour to thwart the impact of its operations on climate change, VST has initiated a project to commission 1MW Solar plant at its factory premises so as to ensure over 20% of its overall energy requirement is met through green renewable sources.

