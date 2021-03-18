VSB Enters MoU With Digital Scholar

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the VIT-AP School of Business (VSB), VIT-AP University and Digital Scholar was held at VIT-AP School of Business, VIT-AP University on 17th March 2021.

Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor ,VIT –AP University after signing the MoU with Digital scholar said that Digital Scholar is a company offering digital marketing education and backed by echoVME pioneer in digital marketing services and catering to the needs of various sectors, ranging from Banks, Hotels, Products, Manufacturing Industries, Educational viz.,He told that Digital marketing is on the rise surpassing spend on traditional marketing for the first time ever in 2019. This is because consumers are increasingly present on online channels. With tech advancements

such as AI and machine learning, marketers are better equipped with the marketing technology needed to reach consumers on digital devices at just the right moment.

Dr. S.Jeyavelu, Dean VIT-AP School of Business informed that VIT-AP School of Business, VIT-AP University addresses this demand through BBA programme with specialisation in Digital Marketing. Our focus is on providing hands-on real-life skills to the students. The program will combine academic rigour and hands-on training. Students will work on real-life projects with latest technologies. They will get certification after completing the courses.BBA Digital Marketing students can get into careers such as Content Managers & Strategists, Virtual Reality Developers and Editors, SEO/SEM Specialists, UX Designer, Email Marketing Specialist, Digital Marketing Managers & Directors, Analysts & AI Specialists.

Sorav Jain CEO, Echovme and Founder Digital Scholar said that he is excited to collaborate with VIT-AP and guide the students in the promising field of Digital Marketing. He is also sure the experience of learning with us will elevate the skills of the students to equip and help them in their professional journey Our aim is to make them digital-ready right from day-1 with the hands-on practical approach that we provide.

Rishi Jain,Co-Founder, Digital Scholar stated that VIT-AP has been a pioneer in providing quality education. And BBA in digital marketing will transform each student as digital is the way forward, and students will benefit the most from this collaboration. We aspire to bring a perfect combination of hands-on-skills, with case-studies, real-time projects, and taking a 360 approach to market a product or service digitally.

Meghana Jain, Director, Echovme and Digital Scholar mentioned that Collaboration of VIT-AP and Digital Scholar is streamlined to impart passion and the required skills in students who want to become digital leaders. The Management, faculty, and the support staff at digital scholar are aligned with the core vision of VIT-AP, and we strive to develop and deliver the best for our student community.

Dr.C.L.VSivaKumar, Registrar, faculty, and staff witnessed the MoU ceremony.