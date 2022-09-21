Mumbai/Hyderabad: Swedish luxury car maker, Volvo Car India today launched its latest range of Petrol mild-hybrid cars in India. The new 2023 lineup includes the Petrol mild-hybrid version of the company’s popular compact luxury SUV, The XC40.

The other 2023 models launched today include - the luxury sedan S90, Volvo’s best-selling mid-size luxury SUV XC60 and the company’s flagship luxury SUV, XC90. With these introductions, the company completes its transition to complete Petrol mild-hybrids, moving closer to Volvo Cars sustainable mobility ambition and in sync with company strategy of becoming an all-electric company by 2030.

The new Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC40 is priced at Rs. 45,90,000 ex-showroom.

For the upcoming festive season, the company is offering a special Hassle-free price of Rs 43,20,000 for a limited period. Powered by 1969-cc engine paired with a 48-volt battery, the XC40 has a touring chassis that ensures a smoother ride on bumpy roads. An additional safety feature in the XC40 mild hybrid is the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross traffic alert.

The new Petrol mild-hybrid XC90 is priced at Rs. 94,90,000 ex-showroom.

The new XC90 now features the intuitive, next generation android based infotainment system with Google Services that offers customer unprecedented personalization and an unparalleled connectivity that enhance the Volvo driving experience. These standard features of Digital Services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services offering hands-free help with Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps are now available in the entire MY23 model range.

The new Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 is priced at Rs. 66,90,000 ex-showroom and the new Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs. 65,90,000 ex-showroom.

The company also announced that customers of the 2023 Petrol mild-hybrid model cars could additionally opt for a 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs.75,000 plus applicable taxes. This offer which includes regular maintenance plus wear & tear cost over 3 years is available for limited period only.

“The launch of our 2023 models completes our portfolio of all Petrol mild hybrids. The transition to an all-petrol mild hybrid is in sync with Volvo’s commitment towards sustainability and in becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Our MY23 portfolio offers the best in global technology to the savvy Indian luxury consumers. These models come with a host of new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility experience of our customers.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Key specifications:

The New XC40 B4 Ultimate (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)

Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 197 hp

Max Torque: 300 Nm

Automatic 8-speed FWD

Advanced Air Cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor

Android powered infotainment system with Google Services

Carplay (iPhone with wire)

Harman Kardon Premium Sound (600W, 14 Speakers) system

Adaptive Cruise Control

Pilot Assist

Lane Keeping Aid

Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)

Parking Assistance (front & rear)

Volvo Cars App

The New XC90 B6 Ultimate (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)

Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 300 hp

Max Torque: 420 Nm

Automatic 8-speed AWD

Advanced Air Cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor

Android powered infotainment system with Google Services

Carplay (iPhone with wire)

Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound (1400W, 19 Speakers) system

Adaptive Cruise Control

Pilot Assist

Lane Keeping Aid

Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)

360-degree camera

Parking Assistance (front, rear & sides)

Volvo Cars App

Graphical Head Up Display

