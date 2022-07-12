Volopay Teams Up With Plum To Bring Health & Wellness To Its Users

With an aim to enhance the customer experience, Volopay, a Y Combinator-backed corporate cards, and payable management company has partnered with Plum, a modern employee health benefits and insurance platform. This partnership allows Volopay’s clients to avail and access comprehensive insurance coverage and complimentary benefits like teleconsultations and health check-ups.

It also extends access to state-of-the-art healthcare benefits for its client’s employees as well. The partnership has been established to equip Volopay clientele with employee-first tools in order to improve the benefits that they provide to their workforce.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajith Shaji, Co-founder & CEO, Volopay, said, “We are elated to announce that we are partnering with Plum. At Volopay, customer experience is extremely important and we strive to provide world-class services and benefits to all our clients. Our partnership with Plum is another example of our determination to strengthen our customer relations.”

Also Read: Zetwerk Appoints Ankit Fatehpuria As Fifth Co-Founder

Plum is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of health insurance in India by making it accessible, affordable, and usable for employees and their families. The platform provides employee health insurance and benefits and is the trusted health benefits partner for over 2,000 of India’s people-first organizations including many of India’s fastest-growing and progressive startups. Its model, which comes with no out-of-pocket expenses, no surprises, and no hidden costs, is an excellent way to protect employees without having to worry about paying hundreds of dollars in bills and premiums. This makes it an apt partnership for Volopay.

Volopay is an all-in-one, unified, receivable and payable platform that can be used to streamline and automate the financial management of accounting and finance teams. The platform provides various products and propositions including invoice management, accounting automation, integrations, and corporate cards among others. Some of their clients include CoinDCX, Polygon (Matic), MPL, InVideo, MX Media, Livspace, Moneysmart, Smartkarma, Funding Societies, BukuWarung, Deputy, HealthifyMe, among others.