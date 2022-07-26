Volopay Partners With Freshworks for Startups To Provide Its Community Benefits of Mentorships And Opportunities for Funding

With a vision to provide world class customer experience, Volopay, a Y-Combinator-backed corporate cards, and payable management company has partnered with Freshworks, for their startup program called ‘Freshworks for Startups’. The partnership enables the startup community of Volopay to enjoy various perks offered by the program such as cloud-based software, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

The program has a platform called FORGE through which Volopay’s startup customers can avail one-on-one mentorship from the industry leaders as well as admission to various events and resources. Through the partnership, they will have access to Freshworks’ global community of over 400 VCs, accelerators, incubators, and startup communities from more than 87 countries.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Rajith Shaji, Co-founder & CEO, Volopay, said, “Mentorship for startups helps the budding entrepreneurs in better understanding the company's long-term goals and developing a sustainable business plan. Through this partnership, our customers will have accessibility to industry leaders for their guidance. In addition to this, they will be able to utilise the cloud-based software offered by Freshworks to make their operations easier and economical. Our association with Freshworks for startups is another testimonial of our dedication to provide the best services to our customers.”

Freshworks for Startups is offering 10,000 USD worth of credits split across essential software products across CRM (Customer relationship management), Helpdesk, Marketing Automation, HRMS (Human Resource Management System), ITSM (Information Technology Service Management), Live Chat, Cloud Telephony and much more. This makes it a beneficial partnership for Volopay and its community.