Volopay Further Strengthens Its Leadership Team With The Hire Of Nirvikar Jain

India, May 17th, 2022: Just last month, Volopay illustrated that they’re on their way to fixing the broken financial systems of businesses. With a successful Series A funding round, they are now one step closer to bringing top-notch expense management and financial services to businesses worldwide. The one-stop shop for corporate money management is officially levelling up—this includes how they’re building their team, too. The company has appointed Nirvikar Jain as the Global Business Officer.

Nirvikar, being a seasoned expert, has an MS (Sloan fellow) from Stanford GSB and is co-authoring an MIT press book on fintech-led disruption. He has scaled businesses across his career, and his experience at Citibank, First Abu Dhabi Bank (India CEO), and Bank of America (as well as key executive roles with tech startups and fintech advisory) makes him an invaluable hire.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajith Shaji, Co-founder & CEO, of Volopay, said, "We’re looking forward to Nirvikar’s involvement in Volopay’s future." Everyone on the team is pretty excited. His work is admirable, and when he shared some of his ideas with us, we knew we had to have him with us. It takes a keen eye for financial technology and market insights to be able to recognise potential opportunities – and he gives us exactly that."

What’s noteworthy is that Nirvikar’s portfolio has also included founding strategic roles and investments in Indian and American startups, highlighting his unique experience to aid Volopay and its clients. His experience will play an important role in strategizing Volopay’s scalability by bringing in a fresh industry perspective and radically influencing the company’s expansion framework.

Speaking on his joining, Nirvikar Jain, Global Business Officer, Volopay, said, "I am excited to work with the Volopay team." There is a lot of scope for what can be done with the product; we will continue building adjacent offerings and customizations that will solve multiple problems for finance departments worldwide. The key is to execute it well, and I want to play a role in making that happen. The entire Volopay team is talented, ambitious, and geared up to scale it up globally. I know that this is just the beginning of a very exciting journey for all of us."

The addition of this new team member is only going to propel Volopay Cards beyond their projected growth plans, given that Nirvikar’s past roles underscore his ability to understand financial markets and deliver products with enhanced capabilities.

Aside from hiring, some of the upgraded features of the Volopay platform have also been geared towards benefiting APAC businesses. These include custom integrations with accounting software such as Zoho and Tally, as well as more cost-effective usage models. These are designed specifically to help streamline the accounting process for many Indian businesses and cut down on the grunt work associated with reconciliation and bookkeeping.

Volopay is also offering a line of business credit to companies that need smarter spending resources to scale. Hundreds of thousands of businesses can benefit from these offerings. The goal is simple — to help businesses reach their full potential without the financial hurdles that traditional expense management systems present.

Between the new integrations, reshaped market strategies, and select hiring, it is clear that Volopay is moving full-steam ahead for 2022. The rest of the year promises further innovations, client onboarding, and product updates from their side.