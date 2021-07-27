Vodafone Idea Introduces New Postpaid Plans From Rs 299, Deets Inside

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Business announced a slew of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The new Business plans come with a range of exclusive benefits which strike the desired balance between business objectives and employee preferences. Here are the details of the upgraded plans

PLAN (Cost per month) Internet Offered Calls and SMS Other Inclusions Rs 299 plan 30 GB unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month Mobile Security, Vi Movies & TV classic, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes Rs 349 plan 40 GB unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes Rs 399 plan 60GB unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month Mobile security, Location Tracking Solutions, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes Rs 499 plan 100GB unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP Vi Postpaid plans with Amazon Prime membership Rs 499 plan 75GB unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day One year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership Rs 699 plan unlimited data unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day One year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership Rs 1099 plan unlimited data unlimited voice calling to any network, and 100 SMS per day one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP