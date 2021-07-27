Vodafone Idea Introduces New Postpaid Plans From Rs 299, Deets Inside
Jul 27, 2021, 14:49 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Business announced a slew of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The new Business plans come with a range of exclusive benefits which strike the desired balance between business objectives and employee preferences. Here are the details of the upgraded plans
|
PLAN (Cost per month)
|
Internet Offered
|
Calls and SMS
|
Other Inclusions
|Rs 299 plan
|30 GB
|unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month
|Mobile Security, Vi Movies & TV classic, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes
|Rs 349 plan
|40 GB
|unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month
|Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes
|Rs 399 plan
|60GB
|unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month
|Mobile security, Location Tracking Solutions, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes
|Rs 499 plan
|100GB
|unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month
|Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|
Vi Postpaid plans with Amazon Prime membership
|Rs 499 plan
|75GB
|unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day
|One year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership
|Rs 699 plan
|unlimited data
|unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day
|One year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership
|Rs 1099 plan
|unlimited data
|unlimited voice calling to any network, and 100 SMS per day
|one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP
