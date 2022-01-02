Virtusa Lifespaces Unveils Its Special New Year Diary & Calendar- 2022

Hyderabad: Virtusa Lifespaces, a green-habitat development firm providing world class residential townships had today launched a New Year Diary & Calendar 2022 for their partners & stakeholders. The program was graced by Chetan Anand (Arjuna Awardee & International Badminton Player, World No. 10) & L V Revanth (Singer, Winner of Indian Idol 2017), Mr Vaigandla Venkateswarlu, Chairman & Managing Director and Mrs Hemalatha V, Director – Virtusa Lifespaces.

Virtusa Lifespaces has always played a lead role in releasing Diaries and Calendars each year for their partners and stakeholders in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh regions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vaigandla Venkateswarlu, Chairman & Managing Director, Virtusa Lifespaces said that “It is a great privilege to launch the New Year Diary & Calendar-2022 for our partners & stakeholders. Sharing our specially customised Diaries and Calendars with all our well-wishers brings us great joy. New Year brings new hope and new aspirations to all of us who are a part of the real estate industry. We hope and pray that this New Year will bring forth positive growth in the real estate sector in Telangana and AP. We also take this opportunity to wish everybody a very Happy New Year and express our gratitude to our guests Chetan Anand and L V Revanth for gracing the evening and launching the Diary and Calendar”.

Virtusa’s Current projects in Hyderabad: