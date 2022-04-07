Vipul Organics Receives OEKO-TEX certification for Textile Industry

Vipul Organics Limited, the BSE listed (VIPULORG / 530627) leading Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, today announced that they have successfully received the OEKO-TEX Certification for their pigment products under the brand name SunPrint for the textile industry.

Vipul Organics joins a handful of companies globally in the pigments sector, to have received the ECO PASSPORT. This will open up opportunities for Vipul Organics to work with those global textiles and garments companies which are committed to upholding a sustainable ecosystem.

“We are happy that our pigment products are now certified to be environmentally friendly. This human-ecological perspective is something that Vipul Organics has always focused on and now our clients can see the transparent proof of that with the ECO PASSPORT’, says Mr. Mihir V Shah, Executive Director, Vipul Organics Limited. “The testing and certification process on which this Certificate is issued guarantees maximum consumer safety. The certification will also help us broaden our client base and target multinational companies that focus on safety and sustainability”, he adds.

The ECO PASSPORT by OEKO TEX is a definitive independent certification system that is especially designed for manufacturers of process chemicals and chemical compounds. The ECO PASSPORT certifies the safety and sustainability of the entire value chain of manufacturing textiles. During a multistep process, OEKO-TEX analyses whether each individual ingredient in the chemical product meets the statutory requirements and that it is not harmful to human health. Both brands and manufacturers value the ECO PASSPORT as credible proof of sustainable textile and leather production. Once per year, OEKO-TEX updates the banned substances and limit values and expands them to include new scientific findings or statutory requirements.

Also Read: Spinny Launches Spinny®Max, Extending The Full-Stack Advantage To Make Luxury Automobiles Accessible

Vipul Organics has always believed in offering the highest level of safety to its customers and today, its new factory at Tarapur is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) unit. This involves a significant commitment of resources and Vipul Organics is focused on creating an environmentally friendly product line. With this credential, Vipul Organics now has significant advantage and opportunity to work with Global multinationals which require this certification from all its vendors.